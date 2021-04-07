WHO director general thanks Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
“Thank you, President Ilham Aliyev for your leadership in calling for equitable, affordable, timely and universal access to COVID-19 vaccines at the UN Human Rights Council. I agree we must do more to ensure vaccines are fairly distributed. Together for vaccine and Health Equity!” Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.
