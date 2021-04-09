Azerbaijani FM meeting with President of 75th session of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

Trend:

The bilateral meeting is being held between the Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, said the ministry in its Twitter page, Trend reports on Apr.9.

The President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, is on a working trip to Turkey, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, from 1 to 12 April.