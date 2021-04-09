Unfair distribution of vaccines on world agenda today - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Unfair distribution of vaccines is an issue on the world agenda today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, Trend reports.

“Thank you for your support. As you know, we have launched several initiatives on COVID. We held the Summit of the Turkic Council, the Non-Aligned Movement Summit and succeeded in holding a special session of the UN General Assembly on COVID. You have also provided great support. I think that subsequent events showed that this is indeed one of the most important issues on the agenda now. Because vaccine nationalism and unfair distribution of vaccines is an issue on the world agenda today. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to raise this issue," said the president.

"We are trying to eliminate this injustice today. At the same time, during the COVID pandemic we provided material and humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries and are committed to continue this activity,” the head of state said.