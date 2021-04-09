Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by the President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on April 9, Trend reports on April 9 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Having warmly welcomed the guest, Gafarova said that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the development of relations with the UN.

“Azerbaijan actively participates in the discussions on peace and security with the structures of this influential international organization, makes a worthy contribution to the events which are held through it,” Gafarova said.

“When independent Azerbaijan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, high-level meetings on the fight against terrorism and partnership between the UN and the Islamic world were held,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament added.

“Azerbaijan took the most direct part in making the most important decisions in the field of international security,” the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament said. “Today, Azerbaijani peacekeepers are very actively involved in peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and South Sudan within the UN mandate.”

“Azerbaijan spares no effort in resolving the global issues,” Gafarova added. “For example, at the suggestion of our country as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, a special session of the UN General Assembly was held. The session was dedicated to countering COVID-19 and where the importance of strengthening international cooperation to solve this problem was emphasized.”

The speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament also highly appreciated the signed "Framework document on cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan for sustainable development for 2021-2025".

Continuing the conversation, Gafarova mentioned four resolutions of the UN Security Council regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has been already resolved, stressing that Azerbaijan ensured the implementation of these documents and restored its own territorial integrity during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

“However, Armenia still has not shared the map of minefields of the liberated lands, which is a war crime and a source of very big security problems,” Gafarova added.

“The Azerbaijani side counts on the support of the international community in resolving this issue,” Gafarova said. “Obtaining these maps will help accelerate the work on the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Bozkir said that he was proud that he paid one of his first visits as president of the UN General Assembly to Azerbaijan.

“The UN considers Azerbaijan a very important country for itself and aims to further intensify relations with it,” Bozkir added.

Bozkir stressed that the holding of a special UN session at the initiative of the president of Azerbaijan during the pandemic caused a wide resonance in the international community.

The president of the UN General Assembly stressed that the organization he represents highly appreciates the assistance rendered by Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic to other countries and some organizations.

“Now we all together must be ready for new challenges in the post-pandemic period,” the president of the UN General Assembly added.

Chairman of the Committee of Healthcare of the Azerbaijani parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of the office of the Azerbaijani parliament Safa Mirzoyev and other officials attended the meeting.