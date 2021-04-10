Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War is victory for entire Turkic world - top official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The victory of Azerbaijan \in the Second Karabakh War is also the victory of the Turkic world, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at the third meeting of the ministers and top-ranking officials for information and media of the Turkic Council member states held in Baku.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) and liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. This is also a victory for the entire Turkic world," he said.

Hajiyev noted that during the period of occupation, Armenians destroyed material and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city and other territories (which had been liberated as a result of the war).

"We should make joint efforts to convey the truth to a wider world audience," added the official.