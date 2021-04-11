Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO)

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The visit of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 11.

The ministers and high-ranking officials, dealing with information and media, of the Turkic Council visited the Aghdam Drama Theater.

The guests reviewed the theater building destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces.