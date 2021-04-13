Russian, Azerbaijani military discuss Iskander-M missile debris in Karabakh region - Russian official

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The topic related to Baku's information about revealing Iskander-M missile debris in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is being discussed in a close dialogue between the military of Russia and Azerbaijan, press- secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 13, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"A close dialogue is being carried out by the military, during which all relevant issues are discussed," Peskov said.