Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's statement on War Trophy Park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
The Office of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in connection with the opening of the War Trophy Park, Trend reports on April 13 referring to the ministry.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Pakistan was among countries that openly supported Azerbaijan from first days of confrontation
Russian, Azerbaijani military discuss Iskander-M missile debris in Karabakh region - Russian official
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians did it deliberately in order to erase legacy of Azerbaijani culture in order to erase these territories from our memories
Together with Russian president, we discussed issue about Iskander-M missile – Azerbaijani president
President Ilham Aliyev: I had a strong feeling during negotiations that Armenia doesn’t want a solution