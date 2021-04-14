Ukraine ready to help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories - Deputy PM

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Ukraine is ready to help Azerbaijan to restore liberated territories, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told Trend during his visit to Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.

"On behalf of the country and the government, we are ready to help you. One of the purposes of our visit is to receive specific requests and find out how namely we could help," Reznikov said.

According to the official, Ukraine is ready to participate in construction, infrastructure restoration, food security and pharmaceutical development in the liberated territories.

"Today there are a number of areas in which our country will be useful for Azerbaijan. As you know, Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers in the world. We are ready to share all this with friends in Azerbaijan," he added.