Mine explosion in Azerbaijan takes life of one more serviceman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilkin Bayramov had blown up by a mine, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

"Bayramov was blown up by a mine on April 3 while searching for missing servicemen in the direction of the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district. On Apr. 16, despite all the efforts of the doctors, Bayramov died," the ministry said.