Mine explosion in Azerbaijan takes life of one more serviceman

Politics 16 April 2021 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
Mine explosion in Azerbaijan takes life of one more serviceman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilkin Bayramov had blown up by a mine, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

"Bayramov was blown up by a mine on April 3 while searching for missing servicemen in the direction of the Sugovushan settlement of the Tartar district. On Apr. 16, despite all the efforts of the doctors, Bayramov died," the ministry said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Natanz incident not to hamper Iran's efforts to revive JCPOA - former MP
Natanz incident not to hamper Iran's efforts to revive JCPOA - former MP
All sanctions against Iran should be lifted unconditionally, Russia says
All sanctions against Iran should be lifted unconditionally, Russia says
Moscow, Tehran attach great importance to North-South Corridor – Russian FM
Moscow, Tehran attach great importance to North-South Corridor – Russian FM
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SOCAR boosts exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products Oil&Gas 13:33
State Tax Service of Azerbaijan talks charging tax fees for online services Economy 13:31
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 GDP slightly decreases Finance 13:27
Passenger transportation indicators plummet in Kazakhstan Transport 13:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation, restoration work in Baku's Pirshaghi settlement Politics 13:26
Azerbaijan’s gas exports see 45% growth Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum in 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijan records surplus in 1Q2021 state budget Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan decreases oil exports via BTC Oil&Gas 13:09
SOCAR increases gas output y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan to invest in viticulture dev't Uzbekistan 12:59
Kazakhstan’s national postal service operator to buy consumables via tender Tenders 12:48
Uzbekistan continues ramping up flour, cereal exports Uzbekistan 12:47
Mine explosion in Azerbaijan takes life of one more serviceman Politics 12:46
Uzbekistan, Russia implementing numerous joint projects Uzbekistan 12:41
Georgia reports 1,077 new cases of coronavirus for April 16 Georgia 12:41
New Delhi a natural partner in shaping Indo-Pacific region: Australian PM Scott Morrison Other News 12:22
Economist Intelligence Unit calculates 13 per cent growth for India, more than IMF prediction Other News 12:21
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Russia over 2M2021 Business 12:13
French Bouygues carries out construction of two new facilities in Turkmenistan Construction 12:12
Azerbaijan's ADIF shares data on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks' Finance 12:11
No point in discussing Nagorno-Karabakh problem in previous context - Russian expert Politics 12:10
2021 to see over 3% increase in global gas demand Oil&Gas 11:55
Georgia sees increase in hotel price index for March 2021 Business 11:53
Kazakhstan unveils timeframe for large-scale crops sowing Kazakhstan 11:52
Kazakhstan shares vehicle production data Transport 11:51
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan Finance 11:34
Turkmenistan signs number of documents with international organizations Business 11:22
EBRD to invest in another project in Azerbaijan Finance 11:20
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari exchange rate Finance 11:19
Azerbaijan sees growth in retail turnover of ICT products from early 2021 Business 11:13
IMF eyeing support to Kazakhstan's cybersecurity and risk management sectors Finance 11:13
Iran - P5+1 on right track in Vienna talks - Deputy FM Business 11:12
Italian Senate delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 11:04
Islamic Solidarity Games-2021 may be postponed - Federation's Executive Committee Society 11:01
Azerbaijan’s pipeline gas deliveries set to increase by over 15% Oil&Gas 10:57
1Q2021 volume of sold food products in Azerbaijan's trade network up Business 10:54
Denmark speeds up reopening as epidemic stabilises Europe 10:49
Azerbaijan IT company monitoring performance of financial structures Economy 10:45
Kazakhstan carrying out several projects to boost local cars manufacturing Business 10:44
Turkmen-Chinese partnership has potential in number of areas Business 10:44
European new car sales jump 87% year-on-year in March Europe 10:28
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for design documentation dev't Tenders 10:27
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 10:26
Azerbaijani gas among drivers of Eurasian output growth in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 10:26
None of Armenian PM's statements worth meaningful comment - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:20
Axpo plans to produce green hydrogen Oil&Gas 10:20
Oil climbs to four-week high on strong China data, demand revival Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijani insurer reports profit growth year-on-year Finance 10:07
Kazakhstan's trade structure with EAEU countries for 2M2021 unveiled Business 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.16 Finance 10:06
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam's Baghbanlar village (VIDEO) Politics 10:06
Azerbaijan records high demand for underwriting services in local capital market Finance 10:05
Coca-Cola Amatil votes in favour of European bottler's $7.68 bln takeover deal US 09:56
Share of Azerbaijani gas in Greece’s imports reach 18% Oil&Gas 09:45
Armenia violating int'l legal principles by refusing to give up minefield maps - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament Politics 09:37
SOCAR announces time of starting gas injection into storages Oil&Gas 09:37
Rostselmash talks plans on supply of agricultural machinery to Azerbaijan Economy 09:33
Azerbaijan enhancing support to SMEs (PHOTO) Economy 09:32
Co-op between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan progresses in all areas - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO) Politics 09:31
Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases Other News 09:22
Mine clearing operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Society 09:09
COVID-19 negatively affects mobile segment in Georgia ICT 09:07
Georgian mobile operator Silknet’s revenue to increase in 2021 - Galt & Taggart Oil&Gas 09:07
Major Bulgarian imports from Georgia include copper ores and crude petroleum oils Business 09:07
Azerbaijan developing plan for sustainable business ICT 09:07
Georgia implements significant reforms within IMF's Extended Fund Facility program Business 09:07
Japan's March exports grew at fastest pace in more than 3 years Economy 08:55
Amazon needs to do better for employees - Bezos Business 08:37
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan have potential for co-op in maritime transportation Transport 07:58
Turkey's central bank holds key policy rate steady at 19% Finance 07:54
2,656 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:48
Iran buys 60 million doses Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine Iran 07:41
Eurowings kicks off Dusseldorf-Tbilisi-Dusseldorf flights Transport 07:30
Apple announces 200 mln USD fund in forestry projects to reduce carbon from atmosphere ICT 06:47
U.S. replaces Britain to be largest source of Ireland's imported goods Economy 06:05
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to fund creating test laboratory in Dashkasan Business 05:10
Daimler AG unveiled the electric Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan (PHOTO) Business 04:35
Canadian lawmakers call for action from U.S., Canadian leaders in pipeline dispute Oil&Gas 03:42
Economic outlook is brightening - Fed's Mester Economy 02:51
Antibiotics in development not enough to tackle 'superbugs' - WHO World 01:38
China’s Geely targets slice of premium electric car market with ‘startup’ brand Zeekr Business 00:46
Kazakhstan to create concept for development of creative industries Kazakhstan 15 April 23:59
Italy hikes 2021 budget deficit to 11.8% of GDP: source Economy 15 April 23:48
Turkey registers more than 61 000 new coronavirus cases Turkey 15 April 22:56
IMF corrects estimate on Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves Finance 15 April 22:42
Kazakhs Association founded in Japan Kazakhstan 15 April 22:28
Turkey provided invaluable support to Azerbaijan in information war with Armenia - MP Politics 15 April 22:00
Georgian Co-Investment Fund eyes to implements another energy project Oil&Gas 15 April 21:28
Baku Metro opens tender to buy metal structures Tenders 15 April 21:26
Volume of lending to construction sector greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 15 April 21:24
Net profit of Azerbaijani ASB Bank in 1Q2021 decreases Finance 15 April 21:22
Azerbaijan eyes starting fish caviar export to Hong Kong in 2021 Business 15 April 21:20
Aggregate capital of Azerbaijani ASB Bank grows Finance 15 April 21:20
Georgia's Silknet maintains strong cash balance in 2020 Business 15 April 21:19
Armenia confuses history with mythology again - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 15 April 21:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Djibouti Politics 15 April 20:36
Turkey leads among countries investing in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector (PHOTO) Business 15 April 19:41
Museums like War Trophy Park in Baku, open in many countries - Russian historian Commentary 15 April 19:28
Russia ready to assist in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 15 April 19:16
All news