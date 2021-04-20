Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position - Pakistani Admiral

Politics 20 April 2021 16:24 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position - Pakistani Admiral

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

Pakistan always supports the fair position of Azerbaijan, Pakistani Navy Commander Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said at a meeting with, Ali Alizadeh, head of Azerbaijani Embassy in Islamabad, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

Niazi congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

According to him, this support is based on the historical, religious, and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

The commander also highly appreciated the support provided by Azerbaijan to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Reminding the participation of the Azerbaijani Navy in the AMAN-21 exercises in Pakistan, he noted that the Navy of his country is ready to provide educational and military-technical capabilities to the Azerbaijani side.

In turn, Alizadeh stressed that the Azerbaijani state and people highly value the political and moral support of Pakistan.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with Pakistan in the military sphere, saying that the interaction of the naval forces of the two countries continues successfully.

The sides conducted an exchange of views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position - Pakistani Admiral
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position - Pakistani Admiral
Israeli journalists visit roadside inn in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, turned into barn by Armenians during occupation (PHOTO)
Israeli journalists visit roadside inn in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, turned into barn by Armenians during occupation (PHOTO)
President Aliyev interviewed by Azerbaijan Television
President Aliyev interviewed by Azerbaijan Television
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israel's government debt jumped to nearly NIS 1t in 2020 Israel 17:04
TAP’s gas deliveries for Q1 2021 disclosed Oil&Gas 17:00
Swiss investments in Azerbaijan concentrated in non-oil sector – Swiss ministry Business 16:54
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:52
Iran to receive vaccine through COVAX Politics 16:51
Iran increases salaries for army personnel Business 16:48
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 16:48
Iranian private sector to import 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Business 16:47
Iran to implement extensive and maximum vaccination plan - President Rouhani Business 16:45
Budget provides continued support to Georgian economy - IMF mission Business 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 2,197 more COVID-19 cases, 1,946 recoveries Society 16:41
Georgia sees decrease in external debt Finance 16:26
Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan's just position - Pakistani Admiral Politics 16:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 16:24
Chairman of Iran Tea Organization talks about tea growing Business 16:23
Russia ready to help Kazakhstan in construction of nuclear power plant Business 16:21
Israeli journalists visit roadside inn in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, turned into barn by Armenians during occupation (PHOTO) Politics 16:07
Uzbekistan taking additional measures to develop karakul sheep breeding Uzbekistan 16:04
US company to build cannabis farm in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
France’s Orano to develop new mining sector in Kazakhstan Business 15:59
National Bank of Georgia remains focused on achieving its inflation target Finance 15:58
Azerbaijan's International Bank discloses 1Q2021 net profit Finance 15:58
Turkmenistan joins WIPO Patent Law Treaty Turkmenistan 15:52
Armenia outraged by Russian PACE delegates refusal to discuss so-called "issue of POWs” Armenia 15:45
Electricity generation of Iran's hydroelectric power plants to decline Oil&Gas 15:35
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 polyethylene production slightly down Business 15:32
Russian Railways to build high-speed railway entries to Moscow, St. Petersburg by 2024 Russia 15:29
UAE central bank extends some stimulus measures until mid-2022 Arab World 15:28
President Aliyev interviewed by Azerbaijan Television Politics 15:25
Important to observe int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future - Chancellor of Germany Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:23
UK eases post-Brexit controls on vehicles taking goods to the EU Europe 15:23
PayPal's Venmo launches crypto buying and selling US 15:22
Iran's shares data on sale of public assets Business 15:13
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Azersun Shamakhi Agropark in Hajigabul Politics 15:03
Iran expects revival of JCPOA in short term Politics 15:01
Liabilities of International Bank of Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:51
Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally Other News 14:50
Azerbaijan names number of foreign visitors in 1Q2021 Tourism 14:45
Elbit Systems awarded $41m US Marines night vision deal Israel 14:40
Price of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran increases Business 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev launches 110/35/10 Kv “Garasu” substation in Hajiqabul Politics 14:37
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:36
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 14:30
SOCAR sums up Kulevi oil terminal’s Q1 2020 performance Oil&Gas 14:28
Total assets of International Bank of Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:24
Iran declares value of exports from cooperative enterprises in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 14:20
Uzbekistan plans introducing charter flights to popular destinations Transport 14:17
Companies from Russia’s Smolensk begin to export products to Azerbaijan Business 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 20 Society 13:59
Amount of registered Iranian companies in Turkey down Turkey 13:58
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 13:57
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand disclosed Finance 13:55
Border checkpoint between Iran, Pakistan to be opened Transport 13:54
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex to significantly increase sales – Yapi Kredi Oil&Gas 13:49
French EDF eyes building pumped-storage power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey plant construction Tenders 13:45
Major Iranian companies boost iron ore pellets production Business 13:45
India hopeful US will soon end curbs on Covid vaccine raw materials export Other News 13:41
BRO upgrades crucial 110 feet long bridge on India's Leh-Sarchu Road in 8 days Other News 13:38
73,600 Covid vaccination centres operational in India on Monday, highest till date Other News 13:35
J&J Seeks India's Permission For Phase 3 Trial Of 1-Shot Vaccine: Report Other News 13:34
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits France as Rafale deliveries gain pace Other News 13:29
Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India from May 1, says Centre Other News 13:27
Solar panel stations launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan sees surge in 1Q2021 manufacturing of tobacco products Business 13:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover volume with Austria Business 13:02
Yapi Kredi reveals forecasts for SOCAR’s Petkim Oil&Gas 13:01
EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, exchanges views on Covid, UNSC agenda Other News 12:50
Iran sees increase in car manufacturing Business 12:48
Azerbaijan issues data on 1Q2021 oil exports to India Oil&Gas 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev attends presentation of agropark owned by Agro Dairy LLC in Hajigabul Politics 12:45
Israel logs Indian COVID-19 variant, sees some vaccine efficacy against it Israel 12:41
Turkey discloses info on cargo movement via Cesme port for 2M2021 Turkey 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev watches sowing process in farmer Elshan Khalilov’s cotton field Politics 12:29
Germany raises import of Turkish-made furniture Turkey 12:24
Several facilities put into operation in Iran’s Parand New City Construction 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev opens Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 12:22
Turkmenistan continues industrial production during pandemic Business 12:21
Guaranteed wheat purchasing in Iran continues Business 12:08
Loans for Azerbaijani real estate sector continues to grow Finance 12:07
Uzbekistan, ACWA Power talk construction of wind power plants in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 12:07
Israeli journalists continue visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan starts export of legumes for French Bonduelle Uzbekistan 12:04
Iran shares details of trade turnover with Caspian Sea countries Business 12:03
Uzbekistan reveals GDP growth for 1Q2021 Uzbekistan 12:02
Georgian economy to resume growth this year - IMF Business 12:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Hajigabul Industrial Estate Politics 11:50
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Hajigabul district for visit (PHOTO) Politics 11:45
Iran’s IMIDRO discloses amount of money saved by its subsidiaries Business 11:42
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:41
Turkey shares 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Izmir port Turkey 11:40
Kazakhstan lowers import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 11:33
Turkish companies preparing road construction project from mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan Economy 11:30
Dubai Aerospace orders 15 Boeing 737 MAX jets Arab World 11:20
Petrofac Group’s revenues down by 26% in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Turkmen Dayhanbank introduces new type of loan Finance 11:12
Turkey's clothing export to Turkmenistan doubles in value Turkey 11:09
Iran's Minister of Healthcare discusses ongoing vaccination Business 11:09
Kazakhstan’s 2021 export value forecast to increase y-o-y Business 11:09
Prices for silver, platinum in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:08
All news