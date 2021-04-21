Main goal of creating large agricultural estates - to ensure food security, says Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21
Trend:
The main goal of creating large agricultural estates is to ensure food security, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.
“Naturally, specific work is also underway to develop small farms. Agriculture is developing along these two directions,” the Azerbaijani president said.
“The advantage of agricultural estates is that higher yields and higher productivity are achieved here. And this is natural because the most modern agro-technical measures are applied here,” the head of state said.
