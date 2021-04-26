All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

All Azerbaijani cities and villages have been razed to the ground by Armenia during the occupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Trend reports.

“On September 27th Armenia launched large-scale military aggression against Azerbaijan heavily shelling the military and civilian populations. Azerbaijan was compelled to launch counter-offensive operations to defend its citizens. Azerbaijan implemented Security Council resolutions and norms and principles of international law itself and restored historical justice and its territorial integrity,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“During 44 days of the Patriotic War, the armed forces of Armenia were totally destroyed. Armenia was forced to sign the act of capitulation on 10 November 2020. Thus, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over. The conflict was left in the past,” President Aliyev said.

“All Azerbaijani cities and villages have been razed to the ground by Armenia during the occupation. Aghdam city is called “Hiroshima of Caucasus” by foreign experts. Armenia deliberately vandalized, desecrated, and pillaged our cultural and religious sites. More than 60 mosques were destroyed by Armenia. Mosques were turned into cowshed and pigsty,” the head of state said.