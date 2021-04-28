Main thing is not to touch this nature during restoration of cities and villages - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28
Trend:
As reported earlier, on 26 April President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
“It is likely that a substation is under construction here. There is a police station. It is pristine nature. There are spectacular views. The main thing is not to touch this nature during the restoration of cities and villages. There must be very strict control so that our nature is not harmed. Although the Armenians also abused our nature. They have destroyed 54,000 hectares of forests. They cut down trees and sold them. But we will restore all the forests,” the head of state said.
