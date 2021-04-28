First airport, construction of which we started a few months ago in liberated lands, will be operational in September - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

The first airport, the construction of which we started a few months ago, will be operational in September, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stanley Deal, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev: As you know, we have built several airports in Azerbaijan and three additional airports...

Stanley Deal: Are under construction?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, they will be built in the liberated territories.

Stanley Deal: I know, it is very important.

President Ilham Aliyev: Two days ago, I laid the foundation stone of one of them. The first airport, the construction of which we started a few months ago, will be operational in September.

Stanley Deal: Work is progressing very fast.