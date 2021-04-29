Azerbaijan restores "Welcome to Jabrayil" billboard in liberated Jabrayil (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Those arriving in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, first of all, see the billboard "Welcome to Jabrayil", Trend reports.

The composition of grapes and wheat symbolizes the rich nature of the district.

The billboard is at the entrance to Jabrayil district near Jojug Marjanli village. For many years, the Armenian Armed Forces controlled this territory, so no one could get there.

Many years later, the Azerbaijani people were able to see this billboard during the April 2016 battles. After the liberation of Jojug Marjanli, Azerbaijani soldiers were able to hoist a flag on the billboard "Welcome".

Finally, after the successful counter-offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, the occupied Azerbaijani lands were liberated. The Azerbaijani troops, during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, liberated Jabrayil from the occupation.

At present, reconstruction work is underway in cities and districts in liberated lands. As part of this work, the billboard at the entrance to Jabrayil district was also restored. During his trip to the liberated territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approached the billboard with the words "Welcome to Jabrayil!"

“We have now restored the billboard that was once erected at the entrance to Jabrayil district – in the same shape and design. We have restored the “Welcome to Jabrayil!” billboard,” the Azerbaijani president said.