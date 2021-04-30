Important to know where mines are on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Lithuanian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

It is important to know where the mines [planted by Armenia during the occupation of these lands] are in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, said Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports.

Landsbergis made the statement at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He added, that he raised this issue during the meetings with Armenian officials within his recent visit to Yerevan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops. Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields of the mentioned lands.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva