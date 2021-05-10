Political will of Heydar Aliyev bearing fruit - colonel general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The policy of great leader Heydar Aliyev is bearing fruit today, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the military affairs department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev, told Trend.

According to Aliyev, the greatest success of the great leader is that he brought up such a person as Ilham Aliyev because only he could solve these problems

“I am extremely happy that I worked in the presence of Heydar Aliyev. As a result of our successful work, Karabakh has been liberated, people are happy. Perhaps the Azerbaijani people could not be happier. History never consigns commanders to oblivion, and in Azerbaijan, such personalities as Heydar Aliyev and his successor Ilham Aliyev will go down in history. We will do our best to preserve this history,” said Aliyev.