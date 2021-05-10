President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the launch of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Ordubad district center and surrounding villages” project.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the project.
President Ilham Aliyev met with members of the public.
The head of state made a speech at the meeting.
President Ilham Aliyev then put flowers at a bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Ordubad.
Latest
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)