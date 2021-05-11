Baku welcomes UNESCO mission to assess cultural heritage of Karabakh - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Baku welcomes the mission to assess the entire cultural heritage of Karabakh, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elshad Isgandarov told Russian Izvestia newspaper, Trend reports citing the newspaper.

Isgandarov noted that Baku is in contact with UNESCO and is preparing a visit of the UNESCO commission to the liberated districts.

“Baku welcomes the mission to assess the entire cultural heritage of Karabakh, which President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated. Moreover, our relevant structures are in a constructive dialogue with UNESCO - the technical parameters of the mission are already being coordinated. Therefore, any speculations on this topic are groundless, and its politicization is unacceptable,” the diplomat emphasized.

“Armenia bears responsibility for the non-admission of the UNESCO assessment mission to Karabakh for decades. The world community has not exerted proper influence on Yerevan all these years in order to ensure the admission of cultural experts to these territories,” the ambassador-at-large stressed.

“By liberating the territories from Armenian occupation, we ourselves provided the conditions for the fulfillment of the mission of UNESCO. We raise the question that all cultural and religious heritage, including all Christian heritage in Karabakh, must be protected and restored,” he said.