Russian FM visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has paid tribute to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at his tomb, Trend reports on May 11.
The memory was also honored and flowers were laid on the tomb of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
Furthermore, Sergei Lavrov visited the Alley of Martyrs, where he honored the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan, who died in the struggle for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
The Russian FM laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.
