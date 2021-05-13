President Ilham Aliyev visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have visited Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha.
The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the mosque.
Latest
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
I never seen city like Shusha elsewhere in world. There probably isn’t one - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev
After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev