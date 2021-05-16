Most temples belonging to Udi people are either in ruined or dilapidated condition. Therefore, we will restore them too - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Most temples belonging to the Udi people are either in a ruined or dilapidated condition. Therefore, we will restore them too, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Nij settlement of Gabala district, Trend reports.

“The Udi people have a great historical heritage. You are performing divine services both in the territory of Gabala district and, at the same time, on liberated lands – both in Khudavang and Aghoghlan. There are also other temples belonging to the Udi people there. Most of them are either in a ruined or dilapidated condition. Therefore, we will restore them too. You will be able to visit those churches too. You have been to Khudavang several times,” the head of state said.