Xenophobia, related intolerance on the rise in Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Xenophobia is widely increasing in Armenia, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on May 20.

"Unfortunately, xenophobia and intolerance stemming from it are severely gaining foothold in Armenia. It’s of particular concern that this tendency is directed not only against Azerbaijan, but also any people or group that has an opinion different from the views of the Armenian side," Abdullayeva noted.

She emphasized that the Nazis' accomplices are idolized and international terrorists are glorified in Armenia.

According to her, an inexplicable act of vandalism was recently committed against the monument of Mahatma Gandhi in Armenia, the world famous supporter of peace.

"Such extremism displays are dangerous and must be immediately eliminated. It’s necessary to induce Armenia to abandon such dangerous ideas as ‘national superiority’ and ‘territorial expansion’. Only after that Armenia will be able to benefit from good-neighborly relations and regional cooperation,” the spokesperson said, adding that Azerbaijan, for its part, remains committed to peace, security, regional development and cooperation based on sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.