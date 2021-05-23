Scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city – terrifying, Former US ambassador says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23
Trend:
The scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city is terrifying, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said in interview with journalists during his trip to Aghdam, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
"These ruins testify to aggression against people," the ambassador said.
"It is good that these territories have been liberated from the occupation," Cekuta said."However, the restoration of these territories will take a long time. We wish Azerbaijan and Armenia to soon live in condition of good neighborliness and peace."
The delegation of the US "Caspian Policy Center" made a trip to Aghdam city on May 22, liberated from the Armenian occupation.
