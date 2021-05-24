First president of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
The first President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day (May 28).
