Visit of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan begins
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Foreign Minister Mоhammad Javad Zarif's visit to Azerbaijan begins, Trend reports.
The minister's visit will take place within the framework of regular consultations between officials of the two countries.
Within the framework of the visit, an exchange of views will take place on bilateral relations, regional and international issues, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.
