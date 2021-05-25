President Ilham Aliyev best media captain in Azerbaijan today - head of REAL TV

25 May 2021
President Ilham Aliyev best media captain in Azerbaijan today - head of REAL TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev currently is both the best reporter, editor, blogger, presenter, in a word, the best media captain in the country, the head of REAL TV channel, journalist Mirshahin Aghayev said.

Aghayev made the remark at the presentation of the first digital project TURKIC.World, developed by the Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 25.

Wishing the project good luck, he reminded the words of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev – ‘two states, one nation’, and added that now this slogan is being formed in the spirit of ‘two states, united media’.

"The creation of the joint media platform showed its significance during the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020). Then Azerbaijan and Turkey came out from a single platform. During our trips to the districts subjected to shelling, we saw how our Turkish colleagues worked with us shoulder to shoulder," the journalist said.

He noted that everyone witnessed the struggle waged by President Ilham Aliyev during the Second Karabakh war, his efforts and his perseverance.

"President Ilham Aliyev can serve as the best example for this platform. We all remember how the head of state selflessly defended the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. Some questions of foreign journalists touched upon the issue of Turkey's military assistance to Azerbaijan, and each time the president answered with great professionalism, diplomatic maneuver, at the same time honestly and exact,” Aghayev further said.

“In this context, the relations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev should be an example for the Azerbaijani and Turkish media. Let's just watch and learn from our leaders," he added.

