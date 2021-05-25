Relations between Azerbaijan, Iran are perhaps at highest level in history of our cooperation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are perhaps at the highest level in the history of our cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports.

“All the initiatives and decisions put forward by President Rouhani and myself have been implemented. We are very pleased with the level of cooperation during President Rouhani's presidency, and this period is coming to an end. Please convey my greetings and gratitude for the partnership and cooperation,” President Aliyev said.

“We have made great progress in all areas. I think that the relations between our countries are perhaps at the highest level in the history of our cooperation. Of course, there are new opportunities, new challenges in connection with the new situation in the region – the post-conflict situation. Of course, Iran and Azerbaijan as two brotherly countries must coordinate efforts and contribute to long-term and sustainable peace in the region. I am sure that the Iranian government shares the same approach because we have had many contacts in the period since the conflict was resolved. Perhaps we will touch on several important issues today to make this process more smooth. Welcome again!” the head of state said.



