Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on victory in second Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
Iran congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war.
"We believe that you played a historic role in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands and congratulate you," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
