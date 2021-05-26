Armenia shells Azerbaijani army's positions in Kalbajar, Gadabay - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces, using small arms, periodically shot at positions of the Azerbaijani army in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Gadabay districts from positions in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on May 24-26, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at the same time, the Armenian side shot in the air in the direction of Azerbaijani posts located around the city of Shusha in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani side did not retaliate, there were no casualties from its side.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.