King of Jordan congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

King of Jordan Abdullah II has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

"Your Excellency, on behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the King of Jordan said.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity," King of Jordan added.