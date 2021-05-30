Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu on May 30.
