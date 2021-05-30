UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony
UK records another 3,398 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Bulgaria extends COVID-19 emergency until end of July
Textile enterprise commissioned in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 12:52
Foreign bloggers visit Aghdam Drama Theater in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:46
9 militants including local commander killed in E. Afghanistan Other News 12:32
Azerbaijan shows footage from Esrik village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 12:17
Foreign bloggers visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam mosque (PHOTO) Society 12:03
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure Politics 11:49
Kalın, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss regional issues Turkey 11:23
Former PM Giorgi Gakharia to Chair For Georgia Party Georgia 11:21
Azerbaijani president receives prosecutor general of Turkish Supreme Court Politics 11:15
Iran's home-made vaccine to enter market as of late June Iran 11:06
Visit of foreign bloggers to Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation begins (PHOTO) Politics 10:55
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 27,894,80 Other News 10:02
Czech sees opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan in industry and agriculture – Ministry Uzbekistan 10:01
Russia leads among countries exporting goods to Azerbaijan Business 09:15
5.3-magnitude quake hits 260 km E of Levuka, Fiji Other News 09:11
Kazakhstan adds 1,549 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:51
Biden slams Texas proposed voting curbs as ‘assault on democracy’ US 08:29
Iranian deputy minister talks about industry, mining sectors Business 08:01
Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US Arab World 07:30
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 460,000 Other News 06:52
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President Bolsonaro's COVID response Other News 06:11
UK PM Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony Europe 05:29
Argentina surpasses 77,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 04:41
Ferry catches fire in eastern Indonesia, about 200 aboard evacuated safely Other News 04:03
One killed in U.S. Texas small plane crash US 03:25
Chelsea beat Manchester City to win Champions League for the second time in history Other News 02:42
UK records another 3,398 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths Europe 02:23
Construction of Art School named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha will begin soon - Assistant to president Politics 01:17
Qatar reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, 217,041 in total Arab World 01:11
Israel reduces car imports from Turkey Turkey 00:01
Turkey reports 7,656 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 29 May 23:55
Armenia says Russia's prorosal on solving border situation - acceptable Armenia 29 May 23:50
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 29 May 23:41
Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants Other News 29 May 23:21
Iran starts production of special cement for oil field drilling operations Oil&Gas 29 May 22:31
Eight new power plants to be commissioned in Uzbekistan by year end Uzbekistan 29 May 22:22
Georgia predicts increase in hazelnut harvest Business 29 May 22:11
Bulgaria extends COVID-19 emergency until end of July Europe 29 May 21:59
Georgia's leading electricity provider plans to issue bonds Business 29 May 21:32
Two reservoirs to be filled with water in Iran Oil&Gas 29 May 21:19
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 29 May 21:01
We dedicate gold medal of World Championship to our country - Azerbaijani gymnasts Society 29 May 20:58
Massive TV tower, now Istanbul's tallest structure, inaugurated Turkey 29 May 20:45
Gold company launched in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 29 May 20:42
UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 29 May 20:39
Khudafarin border customs to be opened soon - Iranian official Transport 29 May 20:38
President of Serbia congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 29 May 20:31
US allocates financial assistance to Georgia Finance 29 May 20:30
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 29 May 20:30
Armenian soldiers who killed citizens in Azerbaijan after Karabakh war aren't PoWs - PM Politics 29 May 20:16
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.81 mln: Africa CDC Other News 29 May 20:14
Death toll from boat mishap in Nigeria rises to 76: official Other News 29 May 19:49
China launches Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft Other News 29 May 19:19
Best moments of final day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 29 May 19:00
Baku holds closing ceremony of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO) Society 29 May 18:52
Romanian team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among groups (PHOTO) Society 29 May 18:18
Azerbaijani team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerodance program (PHOTO) Society 29 May 18:12
Number of TEU containers loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port up Transport 29 May 18:02
Regular flights to resume at Georgian Kutaisi International Airport in several direction Transport 29 May 17:46
Turkey's 4M2021 exports to Turkic countries surge in value Turkey 29 May 17:45
Aerobics Championships' individual program winners among men, mixed pairs awarded (PHOTO) Society 29 May 17:44
Mixed pair from Italy wins gold at Baku World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO) Society 29 May 17:43
Azerbaijani SOCAR discusses execution of 2021 financial plan (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 29 May 17:43
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 30 Oil&Gas 29 May 17:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 29 Society 29 May 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 164 more COVID-19 cases, 419 recoveries Society 29 May 16:49
Ore fields "Gashgachay", "Elbeidash" and "Agduzdag" will be explored - Order Politics 29 May 15:59
Final day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 29 May 15:34
Azerbaijani flag illuminating CE headquarters in Strasbourg (PHOTO) Politics 29 May 14:53
Iran progressing with Isfahan-Baharestan subway project Business 29 May 14:51
Import value of Turkish chemicals into Turkmenistan up in 4M2021 Turkey 29 May 14:42
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical materials Tenders 29 May 14:38
Azerbaijan announces construction of new ground metro station in Baku (Exclusive) Economy 29 May 14:37
Turkey discloses number of ships docking at local ports in 4M2021 Turkey 29 May 14:36
Iran to purchase COVID-19 vaccine through its funds in Iraq Business 29 May 14:29
Indonesia releases seized Iranian oil tanker Business 29 May 14:28
Iran's bitumen production fully covers domestic needs Business 29 May 14:27
New wave of COVID-19 may triple rate of confidential data loss - DeviceLock DLP ICT 29 May 14:19
Consortium in Turkmenistan to purchase building materials via tender Tenders 29 May 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 29 Society 29 May 14:12
Baku Metro sets up continuous power supply for ‘November 8’ new metro station (PHOTO) Society 29 May 14:11
Uzbekistan one of most attractive destinations for Turkish labor migrants Turkey 29 May 14:10
Annual inflation of consumer prices up in Georgia Business 29 May 14:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 29 May 13:48
Netherlands contributes to EU assistance package to Georgia - Embassy Business 29 May 13:47
Georgia's lari depreciates against main trading currencies Business 29 May 13:43
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 29 May 13:42
Uzbekistan eyes increasing GDP per capita Uzbekistan 29 May 13:37
Georgia sees increase in remittances inflow Finance 29 May 13:37
Turkmenistan reveals drilling work data of Turkmennebit State Concern's Nebitdag Oil&Gas 29 May 13:36
New greenhouse for growing exotic trees being built in Turkmenistan Business 29 May 13:35
Azerbaijan shows footage of destruction of Armenia's air defense systems during Second Karabakh war (VIDEO) Politics 29 May 13:16
Uzbekistan to produce Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 29 May 13:14
Azerbaijan to apply new evaluation method for state-funded construction projects Construction 29 May 13:12
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 29 Georgia 29 May 13:09
Turkish photographer excited to see Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 29 May 13:09
New metro station in Baku to open on May 31 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 29 May 13:07
Russia documents 9,289 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours Russia 29 May 12:40
Russian citizens brought back home from Turkmenistan amid COVID-19 concerns Transport 29 May 12:20
Foreign journalists, bloggers to see Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 May 12:19
