Azerbaijan completes investigation of members of Armenian armed formations who committed terrorist acts in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 19:54)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Prosecutor's General Office and the State Security Service disseminated joint information, Trend reports citing the State Security Service’s website on June 1.
The preliminary investigation over the criminal case against the members of the Armenian armed formations who committed terrorist acts and other criminal acts on the territory of the country has been completed.
