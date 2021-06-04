Azerbaijan shares details on mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

First paragraph changed, details added (first version posted on 13:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Three people were killed and four people were wounded as a result of the mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Trend reports referring to a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's General Office and the Interior Ministry.

"The mining of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian Armed Forces as a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, including the requirements of the Geneva Convention of 1949, is the continuation of criminal actions against the Azerbaijani citizens,” the message said.

“So, a car with employees of TV channels and news agencies sent to Kalbajar district to carry out their official duties hit a mine in the direction of Susuzlug village of Kalbajar district on June 4, 2021, at about 11:00 (GMT+4),” the message said.

“As a result, three people, namely, cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, an employee of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were killed,” the message said. “Four people were wounded and were hospitalized.”