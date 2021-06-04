Azerbaijani National Television and Radio Council issues statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani National Television and Radio Council issued a statement in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, Trend reports on June 4.

"AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov were killed as a result of the mine explosion while carrying out their official duties in Kalbajar district and several people were wounded,” the statement said.

The National Television and Radio Council expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded.

During the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Armenia planted over 100,000 mines. Up till now, dozens of civilians have died or have been wounded as a result of the mine explosion. Armenia does not give maps of mined areas and this leads to new casualties.

“We appeal to the world community and international organizations with a request to call on Armenia to give maps of minefields in the Azerbaijani territories," the statement said.