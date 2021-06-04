Azerbaijan plans its future as part of united South Caucasus - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan plans its future as part of a unified, integrated South Caucasus, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Mustafayev made the remark at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The deputy PM noted that the future of the South Caucasus should be considered in the context of the resolution of the protracted Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, as a result of which the occupied territories of Azerbaijan were liberated.

“The post-war period opens up new opportunities for cooperation, mutual trade, the opening of communications and the creation of new transport corridors in the region. Azerbaijan looks to the future and plans its future as part of a single, integrated South Caucasus,” Mustafayev said.

He stressed that one of the important issues is the implementation of transport projects.

“I want to remind the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, according to which all economic and transport links in the region should be opened. That this is in the interests of all the countries of the South Caucasus, as well as our closest neighbors and partners - Russia, Turkey and Iran. Azerbaijan is committed to the full implementation of these statements, as well as to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region, including normalizing the post-conflict situation and resolving all disagreements diplomatic means. This position should be considered as a step calculated to open up new prospects for the development of the integration of the region. There is no alternative to cooperation for the long-term development of the region,” the official said.

Mustafayev added that restoration work in the liberated territories has already begun, in particular, infrastructure projects are being implemented, highways and airports are being built.

“The Azerbaijani government has allocated all the necessary resources, including financial ones, to carry out these works. I want to reiterate that Azerbaijan views the trilateral statements as a guarantee of long-term peace and security in the region. We are always ready for mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation,” the deputy PM.