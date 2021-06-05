Armenia still engaged in terrorism, sabotage at state-level - Pakistani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Armenia is still engaged in terrorism and sabotage at the state-level, Khalid Taimur Akram Executive Director of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) told Trend.

Khalid Taimur Akram said that, commenting on the tragedy in the Kelbajar district, as a result of which Azerbaijani journalists were killed by a mine.

He said that the international community must urgently react to this issue.

“Armenian atrocities and true face have been unveiled in front of the world. Therefore, it is the time when the international community should not stay silent and take hard decisions against Armenia and put pressure on the leadership to hand over the maps of mined areas. This should be done because of the humanitarian cause. In this aspect, the constructive role of the neighboring and ally countries of Azerbaijan is highly significant to engage in meaningful efforts for the humanitarian cause to put pressure on the Armenian leadership to provide maps of the mined lands,” he added.

As he said, several times, Armenia has attempted to violate the ceasefire, making the peace process fragile and hampering the region’s stability. The major challenge rests with Armenian actions of remaining insensitive to basic human security in the region and not obliging to the international compact. Despite the international interventions to establish peace, the ill-will of Yerevan is blunt to defy the efforts.

“However, Azerbaijan always has remained fair to the cause of humanity,” he added.

He also noted that in early April 2021, he visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city.

“I witnessed the repercussions of the war on the region by the brutal actions of the Armenian forces. The Armenian forces had been destroying the cities and districts of Azerbaijan since their occupation. There was the destruction of buildings, infrastructures, plundering of natural resources. The religious, historical, and cultural sites were also vandalized,” he concluded.

---

