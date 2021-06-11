Azerbaijani journalists visit modular military units in liberated lands (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

A media tour to modular military units in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, has been organized, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the tour, the Azerbaijani journalists viewed the conditions created in the modular military units, equipped with modern equipment and built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.