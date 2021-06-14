Former Estonian FM welcomes release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Marina Kaljurand, Former Foreign Minister of Estonia welcomed the release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan, in exchange for mine maps, Trend reports citing Kaljurand’s Twitter.

“I welcome release by Azerbaijan of 15 Armenian detainees, as well as the handing over by Armenia of maps of mines in the Aghdam region. Thank you to Georgia for facilitating these important steps. I encourage both sides to continue on this path,” she wrote.

On June 12, Azerbaijan returned 15 detained Armenians back to Armenia with the participation of Georgian representatives on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border on June 12, 2021, in exchange for providing the Azerbaijani side with maps of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation.