President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were flying.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan welcomed at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.