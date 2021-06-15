By signing Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, Azerbaijan and Turkey point way for future generations - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
By signing the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, we are pointing the way for future generations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
The Azerbaijani president made the remark at a press conference in Shusha city (previously liberated from Armenian occupation) with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
