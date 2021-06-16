We saw love, affection and solidarity of entire Turkish people during war again - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

We saw the love, affection and solidarity of the entire Turkish people during the war again, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statements following the ceremony of signing Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Today, the Turkish media are here in Shusha, and I want to emphasize their activities. They risked their lives to show the real situation at the most dangerous moments of the war and to convey it to the audience and the world. I personally often watched the reports on Turkish TV channels during the war and saw again that it was not only about professionalism, but also about solidarity and love. The true voice of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s just cause was conveyed to the world from the most dangerous places, from places where bombs were falling. The Turkish media immediately went there and prepared reports. They were well aware that since Armenia could not resist us on the battlefield, it fired on our civilians with long-range missiles, Tochka-U and Iskander M missiles, killing more than 100 civilians, including children and women. We saw the love, affection and solidarity of the entire Turkish people during the war again. We already knew that we are one nation in two states, as my late father said, but the war showed this to the whole world again, and we will never forget this support,” the head of state said.