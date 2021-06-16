Step by step, we are approaching goal of bringing our turnover to $15 billion in 2023 - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Step by step, we are approaching the goal of bringing our turnover to $15 billion in 2023, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said making a press statement following the ceremony of signing the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Dear representatives of the media and distinguished guests. At the meeting just held with my brother Aliyev, we had the opportunity to once again thoroughly examine our ties. In the coming months, we will host a high-level meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in Turkey. As you know, since 1 April 2021, travels between the two countries have been carried out on the basis of domestic passports only. This step will facilitate our mutual ties and bring us even closer together,” the president said.

“We have recently taken important steps in bilateral trade. On 1 March 2021, the Preferential Trade Agreement entered into force. Step by step, we are approaching the goal of bringing our turnover to $15 billion in 2023,” President Erdogan said.

“Many of our companies headed by “Türkiye Petrollari”, have made large investments in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we are pleased with the investments of Azerbaijani companies led by SOCAR in Turkey. My brother and I have discussed the issue of investing not only in Turkey, but also, if necessary, SOCAR and “Türkiye Petrollari” investing in third countries. Inshallah, we are working and will continue to work on this,” the Turkish president said.

“In the coming period, we will further expand the scope of our trade and economic cooperation. Together with Azerbaijan, we have completed such giant projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP. Along with our own countries, these projects contribute to the well-being and stability of the entire region. Since the completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, the TAP project, our country has been supplying Azerbaijan's natural gas passing through its territory to the European market,” he said.