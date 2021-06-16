Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (UPDATE 2)

Details added: first version posted on 10:18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The next court hearing on the criminal case of Armenian war criminals Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani prisoners and committed other crimes, is scheduled for June 23, Trend reports.

During the court hearing, the victims said that the accused tortured Azerbaijani prisoners.

"Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan beat us with a crowbar, shovel and rebar. Mkrtychyan forced us to memorize the march in Armenian. We were severely beaten," the victims said.

During the investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the criminal case initiated under various articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan in connection with war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity and against Azerbaijanis in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, committed by the Armed Forces of Armenia and armed groups of the separatist regime, the facts of hostage-taking, torture and ill-treatment of them and other persons protected by international humanitarian law were established.

Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan were charged under Articles 113 (torture), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code.