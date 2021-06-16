We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries. A country that used our mosques as stables for pigs and cows and insulted the feelings of all Ummah cannot be a friend of Muslim countries and Muslims, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said delivering a speech at the Second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology held online, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the resolute stance demonstrated during the war by the OIC," the president said. "The OIC issued statements supporting Azerbaijan. Particularly, I would like to express my gratitude to Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which expressed political support to us from the first days of the war."

"During 30 years of occupation, Armenia has deliberately destroyed all cultural and religious sites of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories," the president said. "Out of 67 mosques in the territories which were under Armenian occupation, 65 have been razed to the ground and the remaining 2 have been severely damaged and desecrated."

"I will send to my colleagues an illustrative book which contains brief info and photos of our towns and villages before and after the occupation reflecting the total devastation and destruction of all religious and historic monuments of Azerbaijan," the president said.

"In resolutions, the OIC strongly condemned the destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural relics and shrines by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan," the president said.

"Using this occasion, I would like to express my special gratitude to H.E. Mr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the OIC for paying a visit to Azerbaijan this April and for his sincere words of congratulation with respect to our victory," the president said. "During his term in office, the Secretary-General has visited Azerbaijan six times which is the reflection of his support and respect for our country. He made a significant contribution to increasing the international influence of the OIC and enhancing the solidarity among the OIC Member States."

"This year the OIC Secretariat, the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan and the ICESCO delegation visited liberated territories of Azerbaijan and witnessed vandalism committed by Armenia against the Islamic heritage," the president said.

