Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" exercises
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17
Trend:
The flight and technical staff, as well as aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, have left for Konya, Turkey to participate in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force will be involved in the exercises that will start on June 21.
