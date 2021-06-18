Nuvedi village transferred to Armenia illegally – Azerbaijani professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

No Armenian lived in Nuvedi village until 1991, this is a historical Azerbaijani land, one of the authors of the appeal sent to the international organizations in connection with the return to Nuvedi village, Doctor of Law, Professor Amir Aliyev told Trend on June 18.

“The village was transferred to Armenia illegally,” Aliyev added.

“The indigenous inhabitants of the village want to live peacefully with the Armenians,” the professor said. "Until 1991, no Armenian lived in the village. Now Armenians live there, but we do not mind and can live with them. We wrote about this in an appeal to the international organizations."

“There are many ancient historical and cultural monuments in Nuvedi village,” the professor added. “The Armenians destroyed them. In our appeal, we stressed that these historical and cultural monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people must be restored.”

“The village was transferred to Armenia illegally,” the professor added. “We, the population of the village, to ensure the right to return to the native lands, sent an appeal to the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the head of the UN Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Director Generals of UNESCO and ICESCO to provide us with the opportunity to return and live in our native village. We believe that we will realize this dream."

The appeal was signed on behalf of 452 families from the village.

The village, in which Armenians did not live until 1991, was part of the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan until 1929.

The village was transferred to the Meghri district of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic upon an illegal decision taken on February 18, 1929, at a meeting of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Council of Members among Workers, Peasants, and Soldiers of the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic.

This document has not been officially approved for a long time. Finally, Nuvedi was included in the administrative-territorial unit of the Meghri district of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic in May 1969 without the consent of the villagers.

Residents of Nuvedi, proceeding from the multicultural and tolerant traditions of the Azerbaijani people, expressed their readiness to coexist with the Armenian civilians.