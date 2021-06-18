Azerbaijani FM, Sec-Gen of Turkic Council hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

The meeting was held within Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The issues of developing ties in the Turkic world and other topics of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.