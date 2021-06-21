Kazakhstan hopes trilateral statements to contribute to lasting peace in region - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Kazakhstan hopes that the trilateral statements will contribute to lasting peace in the region, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

Tileuberdi made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on June 21.

"We hope that the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 among Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia will contribute to lasting peace in the region and will become an impetus for the stable and safe development of the South Caucasus," Tileuberdi said.

“The stabilization of the situation in the region creates new conditions for opening up the existing potential of the port infrastructure of the Caspian Sea, taking into account the broader trans-regional integration of the South Caucasus with Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, as well as the opening of the Zangezur corridor,” foreign minister of Kazakhstan said.

"I would like to stress that Azerbaijan has recently indeed achieved significant success in carrying out structural and institutional reforms, socio-economic development, creating favorable opportunities for business and investment,” Tileuberdi added.

“Today Azerbaijan is a major energy, transport and logistics hub, a major player in the field of international energy security,” Tileuberdi said.

“The new geopolitical reality in the region, the opening of transport communications will contribute to strengthening the role of Azerbaijan as a regional center,” foreign minister of Kazakhstan said.

“Kazakhstan is pleased with the sustainable development of Azerbaijan, its confident moving along the path of modernization and progress," Tileuberdi said.